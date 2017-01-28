Home»Breaking News»ireland

Emergecny services at the scene of two crashes

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 11:47 am

Emergency services are at the scene of two crashes in Kildare and Westmeath today.

A collision on the M7 at the junction for the M9 is blocking the right lane and causing delays in Kildare.

In Westmeath, there is a crash on the M4/N4 Dublin/ Sligo Rd eastbound between J13 Correllstown and J12 Kinnegad West.

The AA is reporting traffic can get by with care in both incidents - neither are believed to serious.

