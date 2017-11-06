Emails about substandard accommodation 'simply were not opened'

Deputy chief executive of Dublin City Council Brendan Kenny has admitted that some criticism of substandard rental accommodation exposed in the PrimeTime programme is justified.

He confirmed that Dublin Fire Brigade has dealt with a number of these types of properties in recent months, but said that the number of properties affected is quite small and the problem is not rampant.

Mr Kenny says they admitted their mistake in relation to Crumlin and are working to rectify the problems in the system.

“Any weaknesses, deficiencies, identified have already been fixed or will be fixed,” he said.

“In relation to … the Crumlin case, there were issues with emails coming into the Local Authority that simply were not opened and were not followed through – we put our hands up on that.

“We apologise for this mistake.

“We understand PrimeTime may actually dispute some of the issues in this report. If they do that, we’re quite happy to talk to them, we’re not hiding anything, and if there’s further weaknesses there, we’ll sort them out.”