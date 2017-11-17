Home»Breaking News»ireland

Elderly woman who was reported missing yesterday is found dead in a car in roadside ditch

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 04:25 pm

An elderly woman has died in a road accident in Co. Roscommon.

The accident happened between Castleplunket and Ballintubber in Co.Roscommon where a car was found in a deep ditch on the side of the road at 12.45pm today.

The woman in her 90s was found in the car.

There was no other vehicle involved in the crash which occurred around three kilometres from Castleplunket.

She had been reported missing to Gardaí yesterday when she failed to return home from an appointment.

Her body has been taken to University Hospital in Galway for a post mortem examination, and the road is closed for a forensic examination.


More in this Section

Army defuses 'complex viable improvised explosive device' in Carlow

Make rough sleeping illegal and provide accommodation in state-owned properties - Mannix Flynn

Report ranks Ireland last in Europe for investing in early education

Revenue dog, Stella, sniffs out €160k worth of cannabis


Today's Stories

Probe into claim sexual harassment within Prison Service was covered up

‘Selfish drivers oblivious to huge devastation they could cause’, says bereaved Cork woman

Young man with autism admits sex assault of five-year-old girl

Cartel ‘running out of people to do their work’

Lifestyle

John Wilson touring with music made with Rory Gallagher in Taste

The F word: Why are some women reluctant to call themselves feminists?

Ask Audrey: 'Come here, do posh girls fake orgasms?'

Music Man: Why singer Phil Coulter is still touring in his 70s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »