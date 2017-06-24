Home»Breaking News»ireland

Elderly woman dies in Wicklow after flames force brave neighbours from her blazing home

Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 06:01 pm

By William O'Toole

An elderly woman has died in a house fire in Arklow, Co.Wicklow this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at St.Patrick’s Terrace on the Sea road just before 12.30pm.

The woman is understood to be in her 80s and lived alone.

Neighbours noticed the flames and forced their way into the house in an effort to save the victim but were forced back by the intense flames.

The cause of the fire is not known and Garda forensics team are carrying out a forensic examination.

St Patrick’s Terrace is closed to traffic, but is expected to open this evening.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

50 cyclists on two day charity cycle to raise funds for COPD

Monaco's Prince Albert explores mother's roots during Ireland visit

Man in 80s dies after being knocked down in Mayo

Ex-paramilitary commander turned supergrass admits 200 terrorist offences


Today's Stories

From rock bottom to Mayor of Co Cork

Tensions mount at Aer Lingus amid cabin crew rostering row

Defences Forces training Malian army in ‘difficult mission’

Man who found human remains in garden living in 'own horror movie’

Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 