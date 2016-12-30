Home»Breaking News»ireland

Elderly woman dies in Cavan car crash

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 04:15 pm

A woman in her 80's has died in a car crash in Cavan.

The woman died when her car hit a ditch yesterday evening.

Gardaí were called to the scene, near Ballyjamesduff, at 10.45am this morning.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and her body was removed to Our Lady's Hospital Navan for a post-mortem examination.

The local coroner has also been notified and the scene is being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnessess, anyone with information is asked to contact Baileboro Garda Station on 042-9694570.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS cavan, woman, crash,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

One dead, one critically injured in crash on M8 in Cork

Drink-driving arrests up 34% in December

Garrett Fitzgerald ordered plans to be reviewed in case of mass exodus of 'refugees' from North

Garda calls 'were not secure from IRA penetration', state notes reveal


Today's Stories

Pregnant woman among those injured in N20 crash

Coalition reluctant on plan for Shannon Airport pre-clearance

Lifestyle at fault for 40% of cancers

‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ star, Rory Cowan, abused online

Lifestyle

Taxi drivers give us the scoop on New Year's

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Truth is stranger than these comic fictions

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 