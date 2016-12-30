Elderly woman dies in Cavan car crash

A woman in her 80's has died in a car crash in Cavan.

The woman died when her car hit a ditch yesterday evening.

Gardaí were called to the scene, near Ballyjamesduff, at 10.45am this morning.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and her body was removed to Our Lady's Hospital Navan for a post-mortem examination.

The local coroner has also been notified and the scene is being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnessess, anyone with information is asked to contact Baileboro Garda Station on 042-9694570.