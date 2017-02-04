Home»Breaking News»ireland

Elderly man dies after collision between car and bin lorry in Offaly

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 10:36 am

A man in his 80s has died after the car he was driving was involved in a crash with a bin lorry in Co. Offaly yesterday.

The crash happened on Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly on Friday morning, at around 10am.

The car and bin lorry collided with the car then hitting a wall afterwards, injuring the man who was removed to Tullamore General Hospital in a serious condition.

He died late last night. The driver of the bin lorry was not injured.

The road was closed for a forensic examination and has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them at Tullamore Garda Station 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

