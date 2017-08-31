Elderly, housebound man robbed in aggravated burglary in Drogheda

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary in Drogheda which resulted in an elderly housebound man losing €3,500 in cash.

It is reported that two men posing as Gardaí broke in the front door of the house on Duleek St in Drogheda and stole the money and other items belong to the 79-year-old man yesterday.

Gardaí said: "Gardaí in Drogheda are investigating an aggravated burglary at a house on Duleek St. in Drogheda.

"The incident occurred at approximately 12.20pm when two males entered the house of an elderly male in his late 70s."

They described one of the men as tall, dark haired and wearing dark clothing.

The second man is described as being shorter and wearing light coloured clothing.

Gardaí added: "The suspects left the house with a sum of money. No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing."