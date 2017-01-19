DUP's 'antipathy to all things Irish' disappointing, says McGuinness

Martin McGuinness, who this evening resigned from frontline politcis, has said that the DUP's "abysmal" response to the renewable heating scandal was the "last straw" for Sinn Féin.

He said he also felt disappointed by the DUP's "very clear antipathy towards the Irish language and all things Irish".

The former deputy first minister referred to an incident during Euro 2016 when Sinn Féin had asked the DUP if Arlene Foster would accompany him to a Republic of Ireland match and a Northern Ireland match. He claimed the party refused.

"I wasn't asking her to go to a 1916 commemoration or anything to do with the anniversaries of commemorations, but they refused. I ended up going to the Northern Ireland match and the Republic match. Arlene went to the Northern Ireland match.

"That certainly, coupled with other attitudes coming form the DUP, clearly shows that in relation to their willingness to respect that there are Irish people here in the north, whose allegiances, some to both teams, but probably most to the republic. They weren't prepared to reach out. I find it all particularly disappointing."

Mr McGuinness added that his "passionate hope" in the aftermath of the elections is that the DUP will recognise "there is no going back to the status quo."

"There has to be a fundamental change of attitudes.

"I still think a big effort needs to be made to get an agreement which is solid and shows that people in the DUP and British Government are prepared to ensure there are no more allegations of financial scandals within the administration and there's an administration that is truly committed to the whole concept of equality and parity of esteem."

No chuckles here…Martin McGuinnes and Arlene Foster had a far less close relationship than Mr McGuinness had with Ian Paisley. Picture: PA

Meanwhile, Gerry Adams has paid tribute to his "friend and comrade", saying: "I want to express my heartfelt thanks to Martin McGuinness. He and I first met over 45 years ago behind the barricades in Free Derry and we have been friends and comrades since that time.

"I also want to thank Bernie and the entire McGuinness family for the support they have given to Martin over many years and for allowing him to become the leader, the patriot, the peacemaker and poet that he is.

"We were all shocked when we saw his appearance recently. Thank God he is looking a lot better since then and responding well to the treatment he is receiving. However, he does need to take time out to get better for himself, for his family and for our struggle.

"As we now know he won’t be standing in the Assembly election. That means we have to ensure that the election works for all of the people of the North and that we succeed in building on the progress that has been made since the Good Friday Agreement.

"Martin has said he wants to come back and be part of the process to end partition, build reconciliation, unite our people and achieve Irish unity. So on behalf of Sinn Féin and republicans everywhere I want to send him our best wishes. Give him the space to get better and increase our efforts so that when he returns the process of change has advanced."

SINN FEIN FIGURES WHO COULD BE NOMINATED FOR DEPUTY FIRST MINISTER POST

Sinn Féin could be in a position to nominate a new deputy first minister if talks on resurrecting power-sharing are successful. Here are some of the candidates.

Conor Murphy:

The married father of two is a key member of the Sinn Féin negotiating team with particular responsibility for institutional issues and has represented the party at the Hillsborough, Leeds Castle and St Andrew's negotiations as well as playing a key role in the Fresh Start agreement negotiated at Stormont House.

In 2005 the south Armagh man was the first from his party to be elected as MP for Newry and Armagh. He retained the seat in 2010 but returned to the Assembly in 2015.

Since then he has been a member of the Enterprise, Trade and Investment Committee and the Public Accounts Committee. Mr Murphy chaired the Economy Committee which had been investigating the Renewable Heat Incentive scandal.

Michelle O'Neill:

The Stormont health minister has been involved in republican politics from her teens, has held various senior positions within Sinn Fein and has a background in social welfare issues.

The former agriculture minister from Mid Ulster has been a prominent face articulating the party's position in recent weeks since Martin McGuinness became ill.

She has worked in the Assembly since 1998, initially as political adviser to Francie Molloy before being elected to the devolved legislature in 2007 following the restoration of power sharing.

Mairtin O Muilleoir:

The relative newcomer to the Assembly is a media publisher who represents south Belfast.

He is a former Lord Mayor who was an advocate for greater inclusiveness in Northern Ireland's main city.

The keen marathon runner and graduate of Queen's University Belfast has been finance minister during the short-lived current Assembly which is about to be dissolved.

He has heavily criticised the DUP over its handling of the Renewable Heat Incentive which threatens to land taxpayers with a £490m bill.