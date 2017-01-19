DUP adviser caught up in 'cash for ash' row resigns

Democratic Unionist special adviser Andrew Crawford, who has been accused of exerting influence in the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme in the North, has resigned, party leader Arlene Foster said.
More as we get it.
