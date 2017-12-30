Home»Breaking News»ireland

Dublin's New Year's festival lunches tonight

Saturday, December 30, 2017 - 02:03 pm

The official launch of Dublin's New Year's festival is taking place this evening, with a number of events happening across the weekend.

Three sold-out concerts will be taking place at Custom House Quay tomorrow featuring Kodaline, Hudson Taylor and Keywest.

A free family-friendly event is taking place on Monday.

"We're launching the festival tonight, it kicks off officially tomorrow," said Keelin Fagan, head of Dublin for Fáilte Ireland.

She added that although the concerts are sold out, "you can see them on RTÉ, live."

"On New Year's Day, though, you don't need tickets, we have a big event on in front of Customs House at 12-4pm, so you'll have four hours of fun and entertainment."

Kodaline


