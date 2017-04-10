Dubliner who disappeared during WWI to be given funeral today

A Dublin man who disappeared and died during the first World War will be given a burial site today.

Lieutenant William Frederick MacHutchison is thought to have been captured in a French Village in March 1918.

Up until today, he was one of thousands of fallen soldiers to have no officially marked grave.

A ceremony will take place in Northern France later, that will be attended by Mr MacHutchison's grand niece Sandra Harper.

Ms Harper told the Irish Times that the news that her great uncle’s grave had been identified after almost a century had come as a huge surprise.

“I feel very sad that his parents and his brothers and sisters did not know that he had a proper grave,” she said.

She chose the epitaph for his grave: “Lovingly remembered by his parents John and Jane, brothers George and John and sister Kathleen.”