Home»Breaking News»ireland

Dubliner who disappeared during WWI to be given funeral today

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 09:53 am

A Dublin man who disappeared and died during the first World War will be given a burial site today.

Lieutenant William Frederick MacHutchison is thought to have been captured in a French Village in March 1918.

Up until today, he was one of thousands of fallen soldiers to have no officially marked grave.

A ceremony will take place in Northern France later, that will be attended by Mr MacHutchison's grand niece Sandra Harper.

Ms Harper told the Irish Times that the news that her great uncle’s grave had been identified after almost a century had come as a huge surprise.

“I feel very sad that his parents and his brothers and sisters did not know that he had a proper grave,” she said.

She chose the epitaph for his grave: “Lovingly remembered by his parents John and Jane, brothers George and John and sister Kathleen.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS ireland, france, grave.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Staff shortage suspends children’s mental health service

Latest: Fine Gael: Row over water has ‘taken focus away from what we should be discussing’

Gardaí investigating former real IRA boss murder make arrest in Cork

Gardaí appeal for witnesses as man remains in serious condition following crash


Today's Stories

Naval Service crews finally get Med duty allowance

Cabinet row delays plans to relocate flood plain homes

Cafe owner Richard Jacob slams TDs for taking €2k rise during Bus Éireann strike

Fianna Fáil and Labour to unite in attack on Coalition

Lifestyle

Talos becomes the architect of his own success

Blending an eye for fashion with a business sense

Is going to extremes the path to success?

Local but lewd language lurking among the leaves

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 