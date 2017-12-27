Home»Breaking News»ireland

Dublin taxi driver has serious eye injuries after irate passenger slams door in his face

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 01:53 pm

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault on a taxi driver to come forward.

The assault happened on December 18 after the driver picked up a fare on St Stephen's Green North at about 2.30am.

The passenger asked to be taken to Stillorgan and became disruptive. The taxi driver stopped on Baggot St across from the AIB.

The driver tried to get out of the car but the passenger slammed the door, hitting the driver in the face, and causing him serious injuries to his eye.

Gardaí say the man then walked along Ely place and back towards Stephen's Green.

He is described as 25 to 30 years old, around 5'7" with short hair and a casual jacket. He spoke with a Dublin accent.

Gardaí are asking anyone who was in the Baggot St area on December 18 at around 2.30am to contact them at Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000.

They would also like to speak to other taxi drivers in the area at the time.


