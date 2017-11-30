Home»Breaking News»ireland

Dublin tattoo studio offering 'lifeline' tattoos to raise money for homelessness charity

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 07:14 pm

A tattoo studio in Dublin has said they are not surprised by the overwhelming response to their upcoming fundraiser in aid of homelessness.

On December 22, 'Dublin Ink' will be offering 'lifeline' tattoos for €40 with the proceeds going to Merchants Quay.

A video promoting the event has received over 25,000 views in a little over a day.

Manager Danielle Robinson says the issue of homelessness comes into focus in the lead up to the festive period.

"Homelessness always seems to come to light around Christmas time when it starts getting colder and its kind of a prime topic in Ireland at the moment so we wanted to see if we could help out a little bit," she said.

[social=facebook]https://www.facebook.com/dublininktattoo/videos/10155829185591668/[/media]


