Dublin rickshaws face possible ban

Rickshaws are facing an all-out ban in Dublin City if the Department of Transport can be persuaded to initiate a clampdown.

Dublin City Council failed to ban rickshaws through bylaws, and the Government lost a vote on an amendment passed through the Seanad late last year which would open up the industry to be regulated.

Rickshaws have already been banned in Galway and Daithi de Roiste, FF Councilor for Dublin South Central, says they need to be taken off the streets of the capital too: " You see how erratic it is, how public safety is.

"I would like to see the end of rickshaws, you see them holding up Suffolk Street, the bottom of Grafton Street, causing massive traffic congestion etc.

"Ultimately I would love to see the ban of rickshaws in the city.

"I think they bring the tone down, I think they are a public safety danger to people expecially at that hour of the night."