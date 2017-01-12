Home»Breaking News»ireland

Dublin rickshaws face possible ban

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 10:56 am

Rickshaws are facing an all-out ban in Dublin City if the Department of Transport can be persuaded to initiate a clampdown.

Dublin City Council failed to ban rickshaws through bylaws, and the Government lost a vote on an amendment passed through the Seanad late last year which would open up the industry to be regulated.

Rickshaws have already been banned in Galway and Daithi de Roiste, FF Councilor for Dublin South Central, says they need to be taken off the streets of the capital too: " You see how erratic it is, how public safety is.

"I would like to see the end of rickshaws, you see them holding up Suffolk Street, the bottom of Grafton Street, causing massive traffic congestion etc.

"Ultimately I would love to see the ban of rickshaws in the city.

"I think they bring the tone down, I think they are a public safety danger to people expecially at that hour of the night."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS rickshaw, dublin, city council,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

200 pharma jobs on way for Tipperary

List of possible replacements for McGuinness at the ready

2,000 suspects fail to show up in Cork courts

Luas operator launches recruitment campaign targeting women


Today's Stories

Man, 82, must keep away from former ‘paramour’, 73

‘Mushroom-type fungus’ found multiple times in ambulance

Couple pleas to come home as legal nightmare drags on

Teen dies after row with brother watching rugby

Lifestyle

Meet the group reviving the fine art of conversation

Zero Waste movement aims to reduce household waste

A question of taste - Jen Coppinger

No Disco for a new generation

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 