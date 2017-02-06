Dublin man with young family discovers big EuroMillions win while watching Six Nations

While the rest of the country was following Ireland's Six Nations loss to Scotland last Saturday, one Dubliner realised he had won a cool €500k.

"I was sitting at home on Saturday, watching the Irish rugby game when I suddenly remembered to check my EuroMillions ticket from the previous Friday on my phone. A message appeared on the National Lottery App which told me to contact National Lottery offices. I was absolutely stunned."

The winning Quick Pick selection ticket was bought at the Costcutter Store on All Saints Road in Raheny on the day of the draw.

"I didn’t know how much I had won so I frantically checked the numbers one by one – when it suddenly hit me, we’ve just won a half a million euro! My wife was out so I called her to tell her the news but she just wouldn’t believe me. I think our win is only starting to sink in now that we’re sitting in the National Lottery winners’ room drinking champagne," he said.

The young couple vowed to take some time out before making any important decisions on their win.

"We have a very young family so we will have to be very sensible with the money. We will take some time out before deciding on what to do. We will definitely book a nice family holiday for the summer and after that, who knows!" he added.

While there was no winner of Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot, another lucky Galway player did scoop the Match 5 + Lucky Star prize of €369,791. The winning Quick Pick selection ticket, which is yet to be claimed, was sold in Glynns Centra in Carnmore in Oranmore, Co. Galway on the day of the draw.