Dublin man sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to unexplained murder of stranger

A 24-year-old Dublin man has been sentenced to life in prison, after pleading guilty to the unexplained murder of a stranger in the victim’s home, writes Natasha Reid.

Raymond Walsh with an address at Carnlough Road, Cabra West was before the Central Criminal Court today, charged with murdering 41-year-old Kevin Molloy nearly three years ago.

Walsh was due to go on trial for the murder earlier this month. However, when arraigned, he pleaded guilty to murdering Mr Molloy at his home at Glendhu Road, Navan Road, Cabra on a date between January 23 and February 1, 2015.

Dressed in a blue shirt and tie, and wearing a beard and ponytail, he was back before the court for sentencing today.

Det Inspector Thomas Lynch testified that Kevin Molloy had lived alone.

“Not having heard from him for some time, his father went to investigate and found his body in the house,” he said. “He had suffered head injuries.”

Det Insp Lynch told Gerry Clarke SC, prosecuting, that fingerprints and DNA had linked Walsh to the house.

“Over five interviews, the accused denied being in the house at all times and has never given an explanation as to why he was in the house,” he said of Walsh, who was 21 at the time.

His victim’s father, Bartley Molloy, entered the witness box to deliver a victim impact statement on behalf of his family.

Victims father, Bartley Molloy (far left) pictured leaving Dublin Central Criminal Court with family and friends. Picture: Collins Courts

He described his only son as a loving son to him and loving brother to his sister. He said he was generous, kind and private and that’s how the family would like him to be remembered.

He said his son was a completely innocent person, who did absolutely nothing to deserve what had been done to him.

He said nobody would ever realise the trauma the family had gone through ‘on that fateful day’.

“To think that we went to see him and will never see him is heartbreaking,” he said. “We never got a chance to say goodbye.”

He thanked the Gardaí, the forensic science laboratory and the groups, Support after Homicide and AdVIC, for their hard work and support

Patrick Gageby SC, defending, told the court that his client had taken his time to consider the decision he had made. He said Walsh had asked him to express his sorrow and remorse.

“He is deeply sorry and it’s that desire not to cause any further distress that informed his decision to plead guilty,” he said.

Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy then addressed the murderer, who had no previous convictions.

“I hereby sentence you to imprisonment for life, as required by law,” he said, backdating the sentence to October 7th, 2015, when he went into custody.

Walsh was then led away to begin his life sentence, while the Molloy family left the court quietly without making any further comment.