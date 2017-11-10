Dublin Fire Brigade staffer helps deliver baby boy - over the phone

A baby boy has been delivered in Dublin with the help of emergency services over the phone.

Dublin Fire Brigade control room staff member Adam Stanley stayed on the line until crews from Blanchardstown arrived.

"The mum rang in and we had an ambulance en route," he told us. "It was just a couple of minutes before they got there, but the baby was born before they arrived."

Adam said there is a standard protocol for such events, which he followed and which includes advice to the mum to stay calm.

"It's a natural thing…A woman knows what to do," and unflappable Adam said this morning.

He said he could hear the baby boy's cry as he was born.

"Yep, he was crying away grand," he said.

This wasn't Adam's first 'delivery' either - he took a very similar call just a few months ago.

Mother and baby are both well and were on their way to the Rotunda shortly after the dramatic delivery.