Dublin Fire Brigade considering strike action over council's refusal to add new ambulances to fleet

SIPTU members in Dublin Fire Brigade will within two weeks complete a ballot for strike action resulting from the refusal of the senior management of Dublin City Council to resource an additional four ambulances to meet service demands in the city.

"The ballot is expected to be completed within the next two weeks," said SIPTU Sector Organiser, Brendan O’Brien. "Due to the importance of their work our members in Dublin Fire Brigade only contemplate industrial action in the most acute of situations.

"However, the refusal of senior management in Dublin City Council to adequately resource their work so that they can provide the necessary emergency cover for the residents of Dublin is such an acute situation.

"The management of Dublin Fire Brigade has advised Dublin City Council that it is prepared to put four additional ambulances on the streets so that its Emergency Medical Service can achieve HIQA targets. Unfortunately, Dublin City Council has not made the resources available for these ambulance to go into operation."

“Our members' primary concern is the wellbeing of those they are called to assist in emergency situations," said John King, SIPTU Public Administration and Community Division Organiser.

"There is growing concern among our members that the management of Dublin City Council is increasingly only concerned with divesting itself of responsibility for providing ambulance provision within the city by running down the Dublin Fire Brigade service. This is something which our members, the public and city councillors have indicated they are completely opposed to."