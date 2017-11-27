Dublin drug addict jailed for his role in Christmas Eve drive-by robbery

A Dublin drug addict has been jailed for four and a half years for his role in a Christmas Eve drive-by robbery and other offences, writes Aoife Nic Ardghail.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that CCTV captured father-of-four Glen Egan (34) and a co-accused drive up in a Ford Fiesta car as their male victim was withdrawing cash from an ATM.

The co-accused, who will be before the courts later, got a car jack from the boot and put this behind the man's back as Egan balled his fists and made threats.

Garda Cormac O'Donnell revealed that the pair went through the man's pockets when he fell backwards on the ground and made off with coins and a set of car keys.

They got into their vehicle and drove off, but then returned seconds later to shout to their victim that they would give back the car keys for €20.

Egan, with an address at Bru Hostel, Thomas Street, pleaded guilty to robbing Mercedes Benz car keys and coins at Old Stillorgan Road, Belfield on December 24, 2016.

He pleaded guilty to robbing €220 cash from Vape Island, Thomas Street, Dublin on the same date.

He further pleaded guilty to robbing €10 from Spar, James's Street, Dublin on August 7, 2016. He has 75 previous convictions.

Garda O'Donnell told Dara Hayes BL, prosecuting, that the drive-by robbery victim did not make a witness statement so he and colleagues relied on CCTV and other eye-witness evidence.

He said the man did not pay the robbers €20 for the return of his car keys.

Garda Kevin Quirke told Mr Hayes that Egan robbed €220 cash from a schoolboy on work experience at a vape shop earlier that Christmas Eve.

The boy told gardaí that a man he had seen earlier came into the shop and pointed a knife at him. The teenager stood out of the way as Egan took the cash.

Garda Quirke said Egan robbed €10 from a Spar shop on James's Street in August 2016, during which the till worker thought he had a knife.

Garda Quirke said Egan later claimed he had pointed a pen from a bookies at the staff member before taking the cash.

Both Garda O'Donnell and Garda Quirke confirmed that none of the injured parties made victim impact statements.

They agreed with Luigi Rea BL, defending, that his client had been addicted to heroin and crack cocaine at the time.

Mr Rea submitted to Judge Martin Nolan that his client had entered early pleas to all offences and was hoping to get on a residential drugs treatment programme.

He asked the judge to be as compassionate as he could be when structuring the sentence.

Judge Nolan said Egan's pleas were to his credit and acknowledged his “ambition to reform and change himself”, but noted that the crimes were serious.

He imposed a four and a half year sentence with credit given for any time spent in custody on the matter.