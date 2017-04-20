Home»Breaking News»ireland

Dublin demonstration today in protest of Sisters of Charity to run new National Maternity Hospital

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 07:45 am

A demonstration is taking place outside the Department of Health in Dublin this lunchtime in protest at Government plans to hand ownership of the new National Maternity Hospital to the Sisters of Charity.

An 'Uplift' petition has also attracted tens of thousands of signatures in a bid to block the move.

Councillor Éilish Ryan from the Workers Party, which is organising today's demonstration, says Irish women want well-funded, state-run public services, that are not owned by the Church, big corporations, or anyone else.

"The damage that was caused by these religious institutions, in the past was very much facilitated by a state that didn't want anything to do with providing social services and public services.

"I think if we continue to outsource our publc services, either to the church or to corporations, we will see similar damage continuing to happen into the future."

