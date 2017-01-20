Home»Breaking News»ireland

Dublin demonstration protesting the inauguration of Donald Trump taking place today

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 06:23 am

A demonstration will take place in Dublin today, to coincide with the inauguration of the new US President, Donald Trump.

The rally, at the Central Bank on Dame Street at 5pm will coincide with a number of other protests taking place in cities around the world as the president's inauguration begins.

It's being organised by the Anti-Austerity Alliance - People Before Profit TDs, and a number of other anti-war and anti-racism groups.

AAA-PBP TD Richard Boyd Barrett says there are dangerous times ahead: "It's part of a series of protests taking place right across the world and in the United States against what we believe is Trump's extremely dangerous political agenda.

"Of militarism, of war, of racism, of prejudice against women and LGBT people."

KEYWORDS donald trump, dublin, demonstration,

