Dublin Councillor hopes to take Ireland to Eurovision glory with new song

A South Dublin County Councillor has written a song which he hopes can return Ireland to Eurovision glory.

Clondalkin rep Trevor Gilligan has written and produced Keep You Warm.

The deadline for entering the national song contest is today with the competition taking place next year in Portugal.

The track is sung by Joey Diggs.

Over the summer, Gilligan released a 3 track EP which received airplay on National TV & Radio.

He said: "One of the highest honours in music is representing Ireland in the Eurovision.

"To be involved in writing & composing a song for my country would be a dream come true."