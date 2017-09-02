Dublin City Fire Brigade tackling major 'industrial' fire at Inchicore

Dublin City Fire Brigade are dealing with a major blaze at Inchicore.
Three fire engines and a turntable ladder are currently at the scene.
It is understood that the fire crew are using breathing aparatus as they tackle the industrial fire.
3 fire engines & a turntable ladder are currently dealing with an industrial #fire in Inchicore. Breathing apparatus in use #Dublin pic.twitter.com/ElZDuIx4Av— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 2, 2017
Huge #Fire in #Inchicore #Dublin pic.twitter.com/375FpFn4dx— Jonathan T (@jtfaster) September 2, 2017