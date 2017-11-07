Home»Breaking News»ireland

Dublin City Councillors call for jail time and financial penalties for rogue landlords

Tuesday, November 07, 2017 - 07:11 am

Dublin City Councillors have called for jail time and higher financial penalties for rogue landlords.

The city manager says he accepts that some criticism in relation to the Crumlin property featured in the Primetime programme was justified.

Deputy Chief Executive Brendan Kenny says they are working to rectify the outstanding issues and are preparing proposals for Government to amend legislation on overcrowding.

During the monthly meeting Mr Kenny also admitted powers need to be more robust to improve compliance which currently stands at 80%.

He said: "Rather than an over focus on inspection enforcement we would like to see much greater penalties, the penalties at the moment are very small."


