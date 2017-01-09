Dublin City Council to debate Apollo House sit-in as deadline nears

Dublin City Council's first meeting of the New Year will deal with calls for an emergency motion on developments at Apollo House.

Activists operating a homeless shelter at the Nama-owned property in the city centre have until this Wednesday, January 11, to depart the building under a High Court injunction.

Anti Austerity Alliance Councillor Michael O'Brien has drafted a motion for the council to debate the merits of supporting the activists if they stay on.

He said: "The residents of Apollo House have made a declaration that unless there is suitable, alternative, DCC approved accommodation available to them, their intention is to stay beyond January 11.

"And I think as councillors we have to support that stand."