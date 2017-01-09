Home»Breaking News»ireland

Dublin City Council to debate Apollo House sit-in as deadline nears

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 05:58 am

Dublin City Council's first meeting of the New Year will deal with calls for an emergency motion on developments at Apollo House.

Activists operating a homeless shelter at the Nama-owned property in the city centre have until this Wednesday, January 11, to depart the building under a High Court injunction.

Anti Austerity Alliance Councillor Michael O'Brien has drafted a motion for the council to debate the merits of supporting the activists if they stay on.

He said: "The residents of Apollo House have made a declaration that unless there is suitable, alternative, DCC approved accommodation available to them, their intention is to stay beyond January 11.

"And I think as councillors we have to support that stand."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Apollo House occupiers 'won't leave until every person in the building is housed'

Dublin City Council CEO questions celebrity endorsement of Apollo House sit-in

Watch Glen Hansard's Christmas Day performance in Apollo House

Homeless activists take over disused office building in Sligo town

More in this Section

Health Minister to monitor overcrowding at hospitals

Figures reveal major rise in liver cancer cases

Arctic air may bring snow later this week

HSE launches website to advise people on fighting flu and other winter bugs


Today's Stories

Gerry Adams demands Arlene Foster step aside over plan

Village on county bounds may lose its Post Office

Shock at hate leaflets ahead of 80 refugees' arrival

Politicians urged by Sports Minister Patrick O'Donovan to sue online bullies

Lifestyle

Worth the wait for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ glitz

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Bone can be a boon for some

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 