Dublin City Council CEO questions celebrity endorsement of Apollo House sit-in

The CEO of Dublin City Council, Owen Keegan, has questioned the motive of some of those supporting the Apollo House occupation.

The 'Home Sweet Home' group has vowed to continue its campaign against homelessness and to take it nationwide.

However, the High Court has ordered the residents to vacate by January 11 following action taken by the receivers.

Chief Executive of Dublin City Council Owen Keegan is concerned that homeless people could be used by those with their own agendas.

Mr Keegan said: "I think Irish people are suckers for celebrity endorsement and there has been a huge element of that. I mean it is interesting that we opened, in the two weeks before Apoloo House, three purpose-built hostels.

"And they didn't get a fraction of the publicity, I have no doubt celebrity endorsement is an issue there."