Dublin Chamber: Infrastructure in Ireland needs to be prioritised for future success

Thursday, November 09, 2017 - 07:29 am

Infrastructure needs to be prioritised at a national level if plans for the future of Ireland are to succeed.

That is according to Dublin Chamber which is preparing to submit a report in response to the Draft National Planning Framework - which sets out the Government’s strategic plan for Ireland leading up to 2040.

Under the current draft, Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Waterford will be targeted to accommodate 50% of overall national growth between them.

Aebhric McGibney from Dublin Chamber, says a new Infrastructure Development Authority should be created.

"We need an infrastructure commission to make sure infrastructure is delivered, in-line with the plan.

"For example, if we need a road from Cork to Limerick, that's a priority and should stay a priority.

"If we need DART Underground to join up the traffic and public transport systems in Dublin, that's what we need.

"We need certainty about the infrastructure projects that are going to be built in this country over the next 30 years."


