Drugs worth an estimated €1m seized in Dublin

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 02:20 pm

Cannabis and cocaine thought to be worth €1m have been seized in Dublin.

The drugs were found during searches at a business in the Ballycoolin area of Blanchardstown yesterday.

Revenue detector dog, Meg, helped officers sniff them out.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 and is being held at Ballyfermot Garda Station. Investigations are continuing with a view to prosecution.

Good girl, Meg

Meanwhile in a separate incident, Revenue officers and gardaí seized 20,000 cigarettes, 5kg of tobacco and the Peugeot car in which they were transported, travelling south on the M1 motorway in Co Louth.

The smuggled cigarettes, branded Regina, and the Amber Leaf tobacco have a combined retail value of more than €14,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €11,600.

A man in his late 20s was questioned and investigations are ongoing.


