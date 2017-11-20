Home»Breaking News»ireland

Drogheda teenager shadows Leo Varadkar for UNICEF's #KidsTakeOver initiative

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 03:52 pm

The Taoiseach's office has been taken over by a teenager today.

Sixteen-year-old Joella Dhlamini from Drogheda, Co Louth is shadowing Leo Varadkar to mark World Children's Day

Joella is originally from Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa but moved to Ireland in 2013 to escape violent crime, and to benefit from Ireland's education system.

She is part of UNICEF's Global #KidsTakeOver initiative , which is running to highlight children whose futures are not as bright.

The pair attended a number of events across counties Meath and Dublin today before returning to Leinster House for World Children's Day celebrations.

Joella says she intends to raise the issue of racism in Ireland with the Leo Varadkar.

"I think it's avoided in some cases because people might feel uncomfortable," she said.

"But I think it should be something that's taught in schools - children should know that it's not right to discriminate against someone because of the colour of their skin or where they've come from."

Joella also spoke to Mr Varadkar about issues of concern for young people in Ireland, as expressed to UNICEF Ireland, including disability rights, poverty, climate change and the Sustainable Development Goals.


KEYWORDS

UNICEF#KidsTakeOverLeo Varadkar

More in this Section

Person dies after being hit by Dublin train

Garda on sick leave due to "persistent bullying, harassment and racial torment" launches court challenge

Commercial court to hear action against Belfast based developer, Patrick Kearney

Court to hear challenges against sale of assets which CAB claim are linked to Kinahan cartel


Today's Stories

Book gives insight into sisters’ life in monastery

Main parties rule out governing with Sinn Féin

Families concerned over lack of progress in Garda inquiries

RTÉ employee alleged to have sought sex with underage girl

Lifestyle

Our divergent relationship with animals

Cork photographer in the frame for top prize

Battle of the bog: Those who fought for access to the bathroom

A towering achievement: Exploring Irish castles and beautiful buildings

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »