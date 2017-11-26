Drivers warned to take care in cold weather following two road fatalities

Two people have died in separate crashes in Tipperary and Galway this weekend.

Drivers are being warned to continue to take extra precautions on the roads this morning following a cold snap.

A man and a woman died in two separate crashes on our country’s roads yesterday.

At 7am a woman was killed when her car struck a barrier on the M7 motorway near Nenagh in county Tipperary.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time to come forward to help with their investigation.

With a risk of snow and ice in the coming days, remember to exercise additional caution when driving and that your stopping distance will increase significantly. For more advice on driving in icy conditions check out our blog: https://t.co/C0zghHeJjS pic.twitter.com/skSaMxrZcA — theAA.ie (@TheAAie) November 23, 2017

Later in the day at around 1.30pm a man in his fifties died when he crashed at Carrick East, Cornamona in county Galway.

In both incidents there were no passengers or other vehicles involved.