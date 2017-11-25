Drivers warned to be on alert for black ice

Drivers are being warned to be on alert for icy patches this morning.

A Status Yellow weather alert is in place for scattered snow showers mainly in the North and West.

The RSA is warning drivers to watch out for black ice in particular as overnight temperatures dipped to below zero.

Black ice can be identified if the road looks polished or glossy and is most likely to occur in shaded or sheltered areas on roads.

In snow and icy conditions drivers should slow down and use all controls delicately, leaving extra distance between your car and the vehicle in front, and avoid harsh braking or acceleration.

The RSA also advises staying off the road where possible during extremely bad weather and only travel if absolutely necessary.