Driver 'lucky' to walk away from crash after SUV flips following collision with railing

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 02:31 pm

By David Raleigh

The driver of this SUV which crashed into steel railings and rolled onto its side was “very lucky” to walk away without serious injury, emergency service sources said.

The man, aged in his 50s, was traveling along the Childers Road near the John Carew Junction Link Road when he is believed to have swerved to avoid a dog on the road. The vehicle smashed into footpath railings and ended up on its side.

Pic - Facebook/Stefan Jopek

The man was treated for shock and minor injuries at the scene by paramedics.

The road was closed for about an hour to allow garda examine the scene and arrange for a tow truck to remove the vehicle to a yard for further inspection.

Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service received a 999 call at 12.45pm and dispatched three units to the scene.

Afterwards, a spokesperson stated via the service's Facebook page: "We just left the scene of this vehicle rollover. A very lucky driver is in the safe hands of the national ambulance service.”

Gardai are continuing to make inquiries, and have spoken to the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road gardai on 061-214340.

