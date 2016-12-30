Home»Breaking News»ireland

Drink-driving arrests up 34% in December

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 12:06 pm

The number of arrests for drink driving has increased by 34% in December.

A total of 738 people have been arrested since the start of the month, up more than a third on last year's figures.

On Christmas Day alone, 14 drivers were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Two people have died on the roads in the last week.

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 kilometres of Irish roads are under severe structural stress, according to a new report.

It suggests around €10bn would be needed to bring the roads system up to scratch.

The Irish Independent reports around 500 kilometres of regional roads fall into the most dangerous category.

Conor Faughnan from the AA said county councils had to properly invest in local infrastructure.

"Every year that passes by where there's under-investment, that's not a saving because eventually we're going to have to go back and repair those roads," he said.

