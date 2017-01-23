DPD expands sorting hub in Athlone creating jobs

One of the country's largest delivery companies will today triple its business.

DPD today opens a €13m expansion to its sorting hub in Athlone, doubling its size and dramatically increasing its capacity.

Two hundred new jobs were announced by the company in 2015.

A hundred of those positions have already been filled and they are now on course to deliver another 100 by the end of the year, with a further 100 by 2020.

CEO, Brendan O'Neill says they are also extending their working week to six days and recruitment is already underway for a wide variety of staff.

Mr O'Neill said: "It is anything from drivers to sorters in the depot, customer services staff in the depot to people in IT, we have very highly skilled IT people in Athlone.

"People doing the sortation in Athlone, the accounts, there is a whole range of people across the board."