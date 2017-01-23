Home»Breaking News»ireland

DPD expands sorting hub in Athlone creating jobs

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 06:07 am

One of the country's largest delivery companies will today triple its business.

DPD today opens a €13m expansion to its sorting hub in Athlone, doubling its size and dramatically increasing its capacity.

Two hundred new jobs were announced by the company in 2015.

A hundred of those positions have already been filled and they are now on course to deliver another 100 by the end of the year, with a further 100 by 2020.

CEO, Brendan O'Neill says they are also extending their working week to six days and recruitment is already underway for a wide variety of staff.

Mr O'Neill said: "It is anything from drivers to sorters in the depot, customer services staff in the depot to people in IT, we have very highly skilled IT people in Athlone.

"People doing the sortation in Athlone, the accounts, there is a whole range of people across the board."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Fuel prices see biggest monthly increase in almost two years

PSNI investigating fire that put family in hospital

Man arrested in connection with Dublin robbery

38-year-old pedestrian dies following collision with a car in Laois


Today's Stories

Schools say ‘baptism barrier’ is rare

Teachers may defy union executive to accept pay deal

Simon Harris is trying to lure EU medicines agency to Dublin

Anger at President Donald Trump invite proposal in Kerry

Lifestyle

Are these movies even better than their books?

You have to hand it to great apes

Greece's Corfu island is postcard perfect

The no make-up trend is beginning to catch on

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 