Dozens of firefighters tackling 'significant' blaze in Newry

Friday, December 01, 2017 - 12:07 pm

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a "significant" blaze at an industrial estate in Newry.

The fire at a large unit was declared early this morning and is being fuelled by wood.

It is expected to continue for much of the day, the Fire Service said.

Seven appliances and 38 firemen are attending at Carnbane Industrial Estate.

A high volume of water is being used and specialist equipment to fight fires at height, the emergency service said.

The cause is under investigation.

