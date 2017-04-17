Home»Breaking News»ireland

Dozens of dissident republicans march in Derry

Monday, April 17, 2017 - 09:57 pm

A number of dissident republicans dressed in military uniform have marched through the streets of Derry.

Around 30 men and women, whose faces were partially disguised by scarves and sunglasses, paraded from Free Derry Corner as part of a republican march through the city organised by the hard-line group Saoradh.

Saoradh, which means liberation in Irish, was formed in 2016 with the backing of dissident republican prisoners.

It counts high-profile Co Armagh republican Colin Duffy among its supporters.

There was a low-profile police operation during the parade, which finished up at the City Cemetery where former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness was buried just a few weeks ago.

A dissident republican parade makes its way through Derry to the City Cemetery on Easter Monday.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Two injured in Meath house fire

Arrests made after two gardaí assaulted in Mayo

RNLI lifeboat assists four stranded divers off Donegal coast

Gardaí seize €250,000 worth of cannabis at house in Cork


Today's Stories

‘Wise, witty’ college president passes away after short illness

Micheál Martin: Easy thing would be to pull plug

A flare for every R116 crew member

‘No grant gain for those who didn’t pay water charges’

Lifestyle

Sally Phipps tells the story of her mother, Molly Keane

If the truth be told...the fight against fake news starts in your own mind

‘It’s just you and the road’

New kit helps kids capture memories of their grandparents

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 