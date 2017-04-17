Dozens of dissident republicans march in Derry

A number of dissident republicans dressed in military uniform have marched through the streets of Derry.

Around 30 men and women, whose faces were partially disguised by scarves and sunglasses, paraded from Free Derry Corner as part of a republican march through the city organised by the hard-line group Saoradh.

Saoradh, which means liberation in Irish, was formed in 2016 with the backing of dissident republican prisoners.

It counts high-profile Co Armagh republican Colin Duffy among its supporters.

There was a low-profile police operation during the parade, which finished up at the City Cemetery where former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness was buried just a few weeks ago.