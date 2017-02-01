Home»Breaking News»ireland

Doctors to call for 20% pay rise to match overseas wage rates

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 06:52 am

The HSE and Department of Health will be told to give doctors a 20% pay rise to stop them leaving the country.

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) says the wages of non-consultant doctors have been cut by 46% after new rules on working hours.

It claims that Ireland is now offering salaries well below those in Canada, the UK and Australia.

They are to call for a reversal of the 20% pay cuts introduced under financial emergency legislation for hospital consultants employed before 2012.

They also claim that the 30% wage reduction for those appointed after 2012 needs to be removed to attract senior doctors to Ireland.

According to The Irish Times, the IMO will make a submission to the Government's new Public Service Pay Commission this week outlining their concerns.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Woman sexually assaulted in Dublin; Possible links between 4 other attacks investigated

Shane Ross cites Seán Lemass legacy as he refuses to intervene in Bus Éireann dispute

Enda Kenny brands calls for him to boycott US invitation 'populist'

Irish author Sebastian Barry 'crazy happy' to win 2016 Costa Book of the Year


Today's Stories

Low-fare Ireland-US flights to be announced in weeks

‘After stabbing me and mum, dad kissed me ... then took his own life’

Call for Michael Lowry to step aside from INM hearings

Building firms plead with expats to come home

Lifestyle

All singing from the same hymn sheet on Other Voices

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

MAKING CENTS: Sort out all your credit card debt without delay

We can learn from New Zealand about eliminating unwanted invaders

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 