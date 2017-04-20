Disruption at Cork Airport this morning due to drone

Flights in and out of Cork Airport were stopped for a time this morning.

Air traffic control suspended operations shortly after 9.45am when a drone was sited flying over the air field.

A spokesperson for Cork Airport says that services have since resumed.

Airport police and Gardai are investigating the incident.

In July, Cork Airport became the first Irish Airport to launch a 'no drone zone' making it illegal to operate a drone within 4.5km of the airfield.

The offence of operating a drone within the area can lead to a criminal prosecution.

In recent years there has been a surge in drone ownership, with 5,500 small unmanned aircraft (SUA), which includes model aircraft and drones, registered with the IAA.

By law, an SUA must be registered if it weighs over 1kg, while drones weighing between 4kg and 25kg must get specialist training and a licence.