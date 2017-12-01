Home»Breaking News»ireland

Disclosures Tribunal chair appeals for people with information to come forward

Friday, December 01, 2017 - 06:28 am

The chairperson of the Disclosures Tribunal has again appealed to anyone with information or documents that could help the inquiry to come forward.

Mr Justice Peter Charleton made the request in an interim report that dismissed all of the allegations made by Garda whistleblower Keith Harrison and his partner Marisa Simms.

The judge praised the conduct of Gardaí and Tusla staff involved in the case, and said they had done nothing wrong.

Mr Justice Charleton said his findings in this module, have no impact on the inquiry into the treatment of Sgt Maurice McCabe.

The Justice Minister and TUSLA have both welcomed the report.

He has confirmed the next phase will start by examining Sgt McCabe's treatment at the O'Higgins Commission.

The commission of inquiry was the subject of the missing emails that led the France Fitzgerald's resignation as Tánaiste.

Judge Peter Charleton


KEYWORDS

Peter CharletonDisclosures Tribunal

Related Articles

Frances Fitzgerald may have departed but this issue is far from buried

Independent Alliance doesn't regret stance on Frances Fitzgerald, says Shane Ross

Review of Justice Department must be thought out

Taoiseach to name Simon Coveney as Tánaiste

More in this Section

Gardaí seek public's help in locating missing 16-year-old

Dublin tattoo studio offering 'lifeline' tattoos to raise money for homelessness charity

Former drug users to sit on Government working group examining the decriminalisation of drug possession

Man jailed following bank card theft scam carried out with 'military precision'


Today's Stories

Eight of top 100 multinationals pay no tax on profits

Concerns over Gardaí's Disclosures Tribunal unit

Almost 60,000 pupils absent each day

UK offer of trade regulations ‘hollow’

Lifestyle

Django Django excited to get back to basics in Dingle

Anthony Barry archive offers a look at life on Leeside in decades gone by

Festive foodies: Top 8 tempting treats this Christmas

Festive beauty crackers are better than ever this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »