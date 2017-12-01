Disclosures Tribunal chair appeals for people with information to come forward

The chairperson of the Disclosures Tribunal has again appealed to anyone with information or documents that could help the inquiry to come forward.

Mr Justice Peter Charleton made the request in an interim report that dismissed all of the allegations made by Garda whistleblower Keith Harrison and his partner Marisa Simms.

The judge praised the conduct of Gardaí and Tusla staff involved in the case, and said they had done nothing wrong.

Mr Justice Charleton said his findings in this module, have no impact on the inquiry into the treatment of Sgt Maurice McCabe.

The Justice Minister and TUSLA have both welcomed the report.

He has confirmed the next phase will start by examining Sgt McCabe's treatment at the O'Higgins Commission.

The commission of inquiry was the subject of the missing emails that led the France Fitzgerald's resignation as Tánaiste.