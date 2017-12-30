Disability should not be grounds for abortion, says Health Minister

Health Minister Simon Harris has said that he would "abhor the idea" of a disability being grounds for an abortion.

In an interview with the Ireland edition of The Times, Simon Harris says the government would not allow such a system.

He has also warned campaigners not to make non-fatal disabilities an issue during the campaign for a planned referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

Mr Harris said that the committee looking at the issue had made "very clear recommendations" - which he believes the government should accept and put to the people.

The committee backed unrestricted access to abortion in the case of fatal foetal abnormalities, but voted against abortion in non-fatal circumstances.