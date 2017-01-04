Home»Breaking News»ireland

Detox danger: Doctors warn people of possible fatal consequences of detoxing

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 02:53 pm

People are being warned that extreme January detox diets can be fatal.

It is after a woman in the UK suffered a seizure after taking a cocktail of herbal remedies and drinking too much water.

One Dublin doctor says he is admitting patients to his hospital 'every night of the week' who have been trying to do a health detox too quickly.

Jill Bell, from the Irish Association of Health Stores, has this advice: "Once people are aware that giving their liver an easy time, because it is really involved in getting rid of waste from the body.

"Keeping the bowels moving nicely, then maybe think about adding on a herbal supplement or two, but that is really where the advice from your local health store will come in."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS detox, january,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Leo Varadkar 'would get FG 13 more seats as leader', poll finds

No arrests yet after woman stabbed in Dublin mugging

Flu vaccine may be made mandatory for health workers

New law to fight drink-driving ‘likely’; lower alcohol limit possible


Today's Stories

Ireland deserves explanation over Rio boxing, says Sports Minister

Garda faces over 200 fraud and theft charges

Ireland deserves explanation over Rio boxing, says Sports Minister

Mass attendance sees shoplifting accused late for court

Lifestyle

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

What happens when your name and identity clash

Meet two of 2017’s ‘Operation Transformation’ leaders

Ten of the best events around Europe for fans of classical music and opera

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 