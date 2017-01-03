Home»Breaking News»ireland

Department to consider letter calling on Noonan to use NAMA properties for social housing

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 02:10 pm

The Department of Finance says it will consider a letter from the occupiers of Apollo House in Dublin.

'Home Sweet Home' handed a letter to the Department calling for Michael Noonan to use NAMA properties for social housing.

The Department says it's aware of the powers of NAMA, with activists saying the minister could compel it to provide more social housing.

Hundreds of protesters marched to the Department earlier.

Apollo House resident Mitzalo Reys says the service is providing something the government is not.

"You are secure, you know, there is no danger to your safety in Apollo House. They welcome you, the people are so nice and welcoming and they would gladly accept many more homeless.

"All the homeless that are out there, they would be gladly welcomed into Apollo House, however the Government has this political and economic obsession about the market forecast solving everything."

KEYWORDS homeless, apollo house, home sweet home, department of finance, nama,

