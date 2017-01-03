Department to consider letter calling on Noonan to use NAMA properties for social housing

The Department of Finance says it will consider a letter from the occupiers of Apollo House in Dublin.

'Home Sweet Home' handed a letter to the Department calling for Michael Noonan to use NAMA properties for social housing.

The Department says it's aware of the powers of NAMA, with activists saying the minister could compel it to provide more social housing.

The people showing their support outside the government's doors. Hope they can all hear us in the Dáil #apollohouse #HomeSweetHome pic.twitter.com/UcTDUqUk0A — HomeSweetHome (@HSHIreland) January 3, 2017

Hundreds of protesters marched to the Department earlier.

Apollo House resident Mitzalo Reys says the service is providing something the government is not.

"You are secure, you know, there is no danger to your safety in Apollo House. They welcome you, the people are so nice and welcoming and they would gladly accept many more homeless.

"All the homeless that are out there, they would be gladly welcomed into Apollo House, however the Government has this political and economic obsession about the market forecast solving everything."