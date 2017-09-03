Department to carry out full inspections after fire safety issues found in primary schools

Full fire inspections are to be carried out in 25 schools as a matter of urgency, after five school buildings were found to be in breach of safety standards.

It follows an alarming start to the new school year with lapses discovered in newly built primary schools in Dublin, Wicklow and Mullingar.

Missing smoke seals, gaps around fire doors and cluttered escape routes were just some of the fire safety breaches found in five of the schools.

The school buildings in question are: Powerstown ETNS, Dublin

Gaelscoil Clocha Liatha , Greystones

Mullingar Educate Together NS

Belmayne Educate Together NS, Dublin

St Francis of Assissi, National School, Belmayne, Dublin

The buildings were all constructed by Western Building System Ltd under the Rapid Design & Build programme in 2008.

Fianna Fáil's Education Spokesperson Thomas Byrne says that is completely unacceptable.

He said: "It's absolutely crucial that these works are done as quickly as possible and pupils and staff at these schools must be fully protected and their safety is ensured whatever the cost is.

"The department must also clarify the full extent of their knowledge regarding core quality building standards in schools across the country.

"We all hear stories about this and we need to have absolute clarity on this and to ensure that the department and the taxpayer is getting value for money."