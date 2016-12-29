Home»Breaking News»ireland

Department says patient-discharge targets met before time

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 05:50 pm

The Department of Health says it has exceeded its patient discharge target from acute hospitals to care homes and other support services.

Some 436 patients are currently waiting to move from the country's hospitals to more appropriate care, the lowest level since 2011. The number has fallen from a record high of 832 in 2014, and 659 earlier in 2016.

The key target had been to have fewer than 500 patients waiting to move from acute hospitals to more appropriate care by the end of the year.

Minister Harris said: "We have been putting an intense focus on this in the Winter Initiative, providing additional home help hours and community supports and it's great to see real results for those patients who no longer need to be in our hospitals.

"This has an important impact on the hospitals themselves too, making more beds available for sick patients and reducing the waiting times to access those beds."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Hospitals, Simon Harris, health, home helps

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Gardaí clamp down on drink driving over the festive period

Discrimination against people with disabilities cause for concern

Ambitious dieting goals helps weight loss, according to research

Cork city residents object to Penny Dinners' day-care centre plan


Today's Stories

Political year in review: 2016 edition

Minister warns of Brexit risks to farming and fishing exports

Only 10 inspections of English language schools

Enda Kenny wants cost of public pensions to be examined

Lifestyle

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

Stray-at-home mums and dads cause devastation

How these Irish women became full time digital influencers

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 