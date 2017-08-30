Denis Naughten rejects claims alcohol bill will put small shops out of business

Communications Minister and unaligned Independent TD Denis Naughten has rejected claims the new alcohol bill could potentially force small shops to close - despite qualifying his own support for the legislation, writes Fiachra Ó Cionnaith.

Speaking at an event in Dublin, the Roscommon TD said while the planned law change "would put a financial burden on them [small shops], I don't think it would put them out of business".

Mr Naughten said he agrees with his cabinet colleague, Health Minister Simon Harris, that "there are very serious public health concerns in relation to alcohol" and that "I'm as conscious on those as anyone else".

However, asked if he is fully supportive of the bill now that Mr Harris has said he will amend the small shops issues and seek to have it passed into law by Halloween, he added:

"Everyone in Leinster House, I think, is supportive of the bill, and all of us acknowledge we have a huge problem with alcohol in this country.

"There are issues with the bill itself. I haven't seen the detail of the amendment Simon is proposing and that may very well resolve those issues, but what is important is that the legislation that is brought in one meets its intentions and two that it's practical and feasible to actually implement it.

"There have been proposals in the past that haven't been practical or feasible. I think the move Simon is making to this is positive and probably addresses this, but I haven't seen the detail of it."

While Mr Harris on Monday insisted the new bill must pass before Halloween when he re-introduces it to the Oireachtas in the coming weeks with an amendment to address concerns raised over the cost it could impose on small shops, it remains unclear whether the legislation will garner enough support.

A number of Fine Gael senators have called for a meeting with Mr Harris to discuss the as yet unpublished amendment, while rural TDs in particular have previously expressed concerns over the proposed law change's implications.