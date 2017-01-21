Demonstrations against Trump take place in Ireland and around the world today

As Donald Trump begins his first official day as President today, demonstrations are taking place here, in Washington and around the world.

'Women's March on Washington' events aim to show solidarity for women's rights and civil liberties, particularly for minority groups.

In Ireland, people are gathering at Dublin's Garden of Remembrance and Galway's Eyre Square and are being supported by various human rights organisations.

Organiser Fanya O'Donoghue explains why they're holding the events: "The rhetoric that he was disposing throughout the trail, terrified us.

"It threatened our civil liberties, so what we wanted to do was to come out of the community, link arms and say we are here together and we are not going to let you take aqway every right that we have fought so hard for.

"So our goal is by getting all of these people together that are fighting for the same thing is that we are able to affect a change."