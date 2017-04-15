Home»Breaking News»ireland

Demand for Irish passports up 70% in first three months of this year

Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 06:50 pm

The amount of UK applications for Irish passports has increased by 70%, recent figures have shown.

Between January and March 2017, 51,000 applications were received from the UK, compared with 30,000 last year.

Overall, there has been a surge in passport applications with the number of those applying for Irish passports in the first three months of this year up 26% from the same time last year.

The decision for the UK to leave the EU is thought to be a large factor in the increased demand for Irish passports.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Irish passport applications to top one million post-Brexit

50 new staff for state agencies for Brexit

UK banks tighten credit

European parents 'shocked' after London-born children denied UK residency

More in this Section

FG senator calls for new jobs following closure of cigar plant in Roscommon

Minister for Communications under pressure to save rural post offices

Another R116 tragedy 'could happen'

72 gardaí trained to use drug test


Today's Stories

Murder inquiry after father killed in hit and run

Ireland tolerated abuse of children, says legal expert

Cork protest over treatment of gay men in Chechnya

Locals in Waterford aim to make Syrians feel at home in Ireland

Lifestyle

From king of comedy to radio star - behind the scenes on Al Porter's radio show

The big read: Japan, a window to the world

Darina Allen: A dedication to the magic and versatility of eggs

The return of the pantsuit

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 