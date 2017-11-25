Defence Forces help clean-up of flood-hit Mountmellick

Troops from the Defence Forces are helping in the clean-up operation from floods in Mountmellick, Co Laois this afternoon.

Heavy rain earlier this week caused damage to businesses and homes in the area.

Personnel have been deployed to assist in flood relief efforts.

Lieutenant John Mahon is one of the troops helping.

"We're quite used to flooding and dealing with flood relief," he said.

"We're based in Athlone, so we do flood relief in the Athlone area, usually on an annual basis.

"However, this is the worst flooding I have ever seen in Mountmellick. It's as bad as anybody has ever remembered here."