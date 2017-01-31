Home»Breaking News»ireland

Deadline looms on CAO decisions

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 09:42 am

Tomorrow marks one of the most important dates on the calendar for Leaving Cert students.

5.15pm in the afternoon on February 1 is the 'normal' deadline for CAO applications as young people look to their plans for next year.

Betty McLoughlin is the National President of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors - she says students are keen to follow trends in job opportunities, but they should stay true to their talents: "They still must consider what is their interest and what is their aptitude and what suits them the best.

"And really follow your dream is the best because you want to be the best that you can be in college and the only way to do that is to pick your course that is a huge interest to you personally."

