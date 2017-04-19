Home»Breaking News»ireland

Daughter makes emotional appeal for information about father's murder in 2012

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 04:51 pm

The daughter of a man murdered in Kerry in 2012 says they won't be satisfied until they get justice.

58-year-old, James Cahillane, was found dead at his home in Beaufort in Killarney in the early hours of April 19 2012.

Emergency services were alerted after neighbours noticed a fire at his home and his body was discovered at the scene.

A murder investigation was launched and Gardaí have today renewed their appeal for information on the 5th anniversary of his death.

James Cahillane's daughter, Lisa, spoke to Radio Kerry.

"Of course we want justice and until we get justice we won't be fully satisfied.

"He was a very friendly, quiet, gentle man, not confrontational in any way. Something like this to happen to somebody like him, you know he never bothered anybody, it's not right, it's unbelieveable.

"He was a good man and a good father."

